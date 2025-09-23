Telangana health minister announces reforms in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Tuesday announced major reforms to improve sanitation, security, and patient care in government hospitals.

At a review meeting with senior officials at the Arogyasri Trust office, he said sanitation, security, and patient care workers are essential to hospital functioning and must be given priority.

The minister directed that a portion of hospital security staff be recruited from retired armed forces personnel. Tender rules will mandate that guards are below 50 years of age and physically fit. He also ordered the creation of a security supervisor post to be filled by a retired army official. Every hospital must also have a CCTV monitoring room under security contracts.

On sanitation, Rajanarsimha said strict tender rules will hold contractors responsible for cleanliness both inside and outside hospitals. Pest control will be made part of sanitation contracts, with cleanliness monitored through scientific parameters. Contracts can be cancelled if lapses are found.

In patient care, he said only qualified staff such as ANMs should be recruited, with 60 percent of posts reserved for women. Aadhaar-based biometric attendance, compulsory three-shift duty, and wage payments through bank transfers will be introduced. EPF and ESI contributions will be directly credited to staff accounts.

The minister also said a new diet policy will be introduced to provide quality food to patients. Flying squads will conduct surprise checks to monitor implementation.

DME Narendra Kumar, TVVP Commissioner Ajay Kumar, TGMSIDC MD Phanindra Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting, an official release said.