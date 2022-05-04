Telangana: Heavy rains lashed the state, paddy crops damaged

Hyderabad: Heavy rains in the state on Wednesday resulted in widespread damage to paddy crops.

At Karimnagar, paddy crops were damaged when it rained heavily in the wee hours of Wednesday. Heavy to moderate rains were recorded in some parts of the district in the last 24 hours.

Paddy crop stored in Gollapalli mandal headquarters and Ramnur of Velgatur mandal of Jagtial district, Khilavanaparthy, Narsimhullapalli, Dharmaram mandal headquarters, Garrepalli of Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district was also soaked due to rain.

The highest rainfall of 64 mm was recorded in Sarangpur of Jagtial district followed by Dharmapuri and Srikonda both at 61.5 mm, Velgatur at 45.8mm, and Kolvai of Beerpur Amanda at 40.8 mm.

In Nalgonda district also paddy fields were badly damaged. The second highest rainfall in the state was reported at Pajjur of Thipparthi mandal in the district with 98 mm rainfall. Followed by it, 93.8 mm rainfall was reported at Kamareddu Gudem and 88 mm rainfall at Nemmani in the district.

In Nalgonda district, Chinthapally, Pedda Adisherlapally, Thripuraram, Madgulapally, Thirumalagiri(Sagar), Gurrampode, Kattangur, Nidmanoor, Miryalaguda, and Narketpally witnessed rain coupled with gusty winds.

Due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds, traffic was impacted in the Yadadri-Bhongir district.