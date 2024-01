Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, January 8 notified changes in its operating hours for the general public.

The new timings reflect a 45-minute lunch break between 1:30 to 2:15 pm. The court will begin functioning at 10:30 am and will close for lunch at 1:30 and will restart at 2:15 post lunch and shut operations at 4:15 pm.

In its notification, the High Court stated that the revised timings will be implemented beginning Monday, January 22.