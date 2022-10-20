Telangana high court seeks report on transgender welfare

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy heard Vyjayanthi Vasantha Mogli’s PIL describing the challenges faced by the transgender minority in society.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th October 2022 12:35 pm IST
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked advocate general BS Prasad to provide a report on the status of the Transgender community in the state.

Prasad was further directed to provide a report on the board set up for the welfare of the transgender community by the Telangana government. The high court has also sought information on the benefits granted to the community under Government Order 17.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy heard Vyjayanthi Vasantha Mogli’s PIL describing the challenges faced by the transgender minority in society. Representing Vyjayanthi, Jayna Kothari, informed the bench that despite explicit directives from the court, the authorities aren’t implementing the Aasara scheme for the transgender community.

In his statement Prasad said, that the government had set up a separate organisation and allocated Rs 2 crore for the welfare of the transgenders.

