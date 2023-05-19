Telangana: Home min for stern action against those selling spurious seeds

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali on Friday directed the police officials to take stern action against those indulging in sale of spurious seeds.

Minister Mohmood Ali held a video conference with district police officials from the secretariat here on Friday and discussed the steps to be taken to curb the menace of spurious seeds in the market. Home Secretary Jitender, DGP Anjani Kumar and other senior officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that as the new agriculture season is set to begin soon in Telangana, some offenders would try to sell the spurious seeds to farmers.

He asked the officials to take stern action against those who are involved in production, distribution and sale of spurious seeds and said that cases should be booked under the PD Act.

The officials were also directed to keep a close monitoring on the Telangana border areas to curb the illegal transportation of spurious seeds from other states