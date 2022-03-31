Telangana: Hospital Superintendent transferred after rats bite patient

Hyderabad: Taking serious note of the incident wherein rats bit a patient at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) hospital in Warangal, Telangana health minister T. Hairsh Rao on Thursday night transferred the hospital superintendent Dr. B. Srinivas Rao, and appointed another faculty member in his place. Two others have also been reportedly suspended over the incident.

Earlier on Thursday, a patient who was undergoing treatment at the hospital was bitten by rats.

The incident occurred in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, which is one of the major state-run health care centres in Telangana. Dr. V. Chandrasekhar, Prof. of Medicine, MGM Hospital, has been given full additional charge. A government order was issued on Thursday to that effect.

Srinivas was bitten by rats on his hands and legs, which led to bleeding. The man was under treatment for respiratory and kidney-related ailments and is in a critical condition. According to his family members, he was earlier undergoing treatment at a private hospital and as they were unable to bear the expenses, they shifted him to MGM Hospital four days ago.

The incident of Thursday was second such incident in four days, as the man was bitten twice since being admitted to the hospital, said local media reports.