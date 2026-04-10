Hyderabad: 190 rowdy sheeters test positive for drugs

Hyderabad: At least 190 rowdy sheeters tested positive for drugs during a crackdown by Hyderabad police on 250 offenders from the twin cities on Thursday, April 9.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar ordered the crackdown. Following the special drive, the rowdy sheeters who tested positive were sent to de-addiction centres. According to reports, there are 1,300 rowdy sheeters in the twin cities.

At least 190 rowdy sheeters tested positive for drugs during a crackdown by Hyderabad police on 250 offenders from the twin cities on Thursday, April 9.



Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar ordered the crackdown. Following the special drive, the rowdy sheeters who tested… pic.twitter.com/c6tsFXSHdN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 10, 2026

The Hyderabad police plans to conduct another drive soon.

Hunt for suppliers

Videos shared on social media showed police officials conducting searches at residences of various rowdy sheeters as they suspected a link between drug abuse and rising crimes in the twin cities. Special teams have been deployed to keep a check on the inflow of drugs in Telangana.

The police have also initiated a search to nab the drug suppliers.