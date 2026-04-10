Hyderabad: 190 rowdy sheeters test positive for drugs

Following the special drive, the rowdy sheeters who tested positive were sent to de-addiction centres.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th April 2026 11:00 am IST|   Updated: 10th April 2026 12:20 pm IST
Hyderabad police conducting special drive against rowdy sheeters
Hyderabad police conducting special drive against rowdy sheeters

Hyderabad: At least 190 rowdy sheeters tested positive for drugs during a crackdown by Hyderabad police on 250 offenders from the twin cities on Thursday, April 9.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar ordered the crackdown. Following the special drive, the rowdy sheeters who tested positive were sent to de-addiction centres. According to reports, there are 1,300 rowdy sheeters in the twin cities.

The Hyderabad police plans to conduct another drive soon.

Subhan Bakery

Hunt for suppliers

Videos shared on social media showed police officials conducting searches at residences of various rowdy sheeters as they suspected a link between drug abuse and rising crimes in the twin cities. Special teams have been deployed to keep a check on the inflow of drugs in Telangana.

The police have also initiated a search to nab the drug suppliers.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th April 2026 11:00 am IST|   Updated: 10th April 2026 12:20 pm IST

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