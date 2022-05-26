Telangana: Hyundai to invest Rs 1,400Cr in mobility valley

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th May 2022 10:00 pm IST
further strengthen the Mobility sector in the State. He added that Telangana is the first state to set up a Mobility Valley and thanked Hyundai for becoming a part of the Mobility Valley. Minister KTR assured the leadership team of Hyundai of providing complete support from the Govt. of Telangana in setting up of their proving grounds. “It is our government’s endeavor to develop Telangana state into an automotive powerhouse,” he said. IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan & Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy were present in the meeting.
KTR with Hyundai representatives

Hyderabad: In a major boost to the automobile sector in Telangana, Hyundai on Thursday announced that the company will invest Rs 1, 400 crore in the planned Mobility valley.

The automobile company will construct test tracks at the valley. It will also be a stakeholder and consortium partner in the first of its kind valley being developed by the state government. Hyundai President & CIO YoungCho Ch announced the investment during a meeting with Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) at the Telangana pavilion in Davos.

The two leaders also discussed collaboration in a few other areas. The minister said that the investment will further strengthen the Mobility sector in the State.

MS Education Academy

He added that Telangana is the first state to set up a Mobility Valley and thanked Hyundai for becoming a part of the Mobility Valley. 

The minister assured Hyundai’s leadership team of complete support from the government of Telangana in setting up the proving grounds. “It is our government’s endeavor to develop Telangana state into an automotive powerhouse,” he added. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button