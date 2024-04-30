Telangana: I was asked to contest LS polls, says Kamareddy BJP MLA

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Kamareddy MLA KV Ramana Reddy, who came on top against BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and current Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy in the 2023 Assembly polls, said that the saffron party asked him to contest the Lok Sabha polls but he declined the offer.

“Party asked me to contest the elections, but I said that I don’t want to contest elections… If I had agreed to contest, the party would have welcomed this decision. But my principles are if I have won let’s make others also win…This is the quality of a leader…,” he said, speaking to ANI.

Ramana Reddy, a businessman-turned-politician, won with a margin of 6,741 votes, securing 66,652 votes compared to KCR’s 59,911 votes and Revanth Reddy’s 54,916 votes.

He began his political career with the Congress, later joined the TRS (now BRS), and eventually moved to the BJP before the 2018 elections.

Telangana is going to the ballot on May 13, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).