Telangana IAS officer denies forging disability certificate

Hyderabad: IAS officer Praful Desai from Telangana has denied allegations of forging a disability certificate to secure a reservation in the UPSC civil service examination.

The controversy arose when social media images surfaced showing him engaging in activities like horse riding, rafting, and cycling, which some argue are inconsistent with the severity of the disability.

Desai, currently serving as the Additional Collector of Karimnagar and securing an all-India rank of 532 in the 2019 UPSC exam, asserts that his disability, a 45 percent impairment in his left leg due to polio, does not preclude him from these activities.

He clarified that many of the activities depicted were part of his rehabilitation and training regimen.

Further responding to the allegations, Desai on X stated that, “Being physically challenged person, pushing my physical limits, and trying to live a normal life like others is wrong? My request to all those netizens who is sharing fake information is be empathetic and sensitive towards genuine people and their family before directly jumping to conclusion without thorough information and even now I’m ready to face any medical board examination”