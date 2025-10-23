Telangana IAS officer SAM Rizvi takes voluntary retirement

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, on Wednesday October 22 opted for voluntary retirement from service. The IAS officer had eight years of service remaining.

Though Rizvi has not disclosed the reasons for his decision, speculation is rife that it was influenced by frequent transfers. He was shifted four times within two years.

It is learnt that Rizvi plans to join the private sector after quitting civil service. The government approved his VRS on Wednesday, with effect from October 31, 2025.

Rizvi, a 1999-batch IAS officer, was also holding the full additional charge of secretary for the General Administration Department (Political). His resignation prompted a minor reshuffle among IAS officers on Wednesday.

Also Read HYC founder Salman Khan to join BRS in presence of KTR on Thursday

M Raghunandan Rao, commissioner of commercial taxes, has been given full additional charge of the post of secretary, revenue (commercial taxes and excise). S Harish, chairman and managing director of TG Genco, has been assigned FAC of the director of endowments, relieving Shailaja Ramaiyer of additional charge.

Bhavesh Mishra, deputy secretary, IT and communications department, has been placed in FAC of director, mines and geology, replacing Valluru Kranthi. Garima Agrawal, additional collector (local bodies), Siddipet, has been transferred and posted as additional collector (local bodies), Rajanna-Sircilla district.