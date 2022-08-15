Telangana: If needed, will resort to goondaism, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay claimed that TRS ministers and legislators were behaving like “licensed rowdies.”

During his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Sunday, he asked residents of Gundala mandal in Alair constituency how the state’s excise Minister V Srinivas Goud could fire in the air during an event commemorating 75 years of independence.

The murders of two advocates in last 15 days, he demanded that the state government pass legislation to protect them. Sanjay appealed to the people of Gundala to end the TRS’s ‘corrupt, dynastic, and autocratic rule,’ saying the BJP would not hesitate to resort to ‘goondaism’ if necessary.

Sanjay observed an hour of silence during his padayatra in memory of those who died in the massacre following the Partition on August 14, 1947.

He claimed that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had led the country during those tragic years, the country would not have been partitioned and parties like AIMIM would not have emerged.

Holding Congress fully accountable for the Partition, he said the grand old party owed the nation an apology for ‘hiding’ the facts of the massacre of Hindus and non-Muslims for years. He went on to say that freedom was only possible because of the efforts of the country’s non-Muslim society.

During the lunch break, around 50 outriggers from the Gouravelli reservoir, which is part of the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project, met Sanjay and expressed their support for his padayatra.

Meanwhile, the Mahbubnagar district president of the BJP filed a complaint with the Mahbubnagar rural police station, seeking action against Minister Srinivas Goud under Section 25 of the Arms Act for taking a rifle from a constable and firing in the air, a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term of not less than ten years.