Telangana increases DA, DR for goverment employees

Hyderabad: As part of Telangana’s decennial celebrations, the state government on Monday revised the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and also increased the Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners.

Government orders, GO Ms 50 and GO Ms 51 were issued stating the DA to government employees had been revised from 20.02 percent of basic pay to 22.75 percent.

Also, the ex-government employees of the state who are drawing pay in the Revised Pay Scales, 2015 have been revised from 55.536 percent to 59.196 percent of the basic pay, bought into effect from January 1, 2022.

The revised DA and DR will be paid from the month of June 2023, payable in the month of July 2023, benefiting 7.28 lakh government employees including pensioners.

“This decision will cost the government an additional expenditure of Rs 81.18 crore per month and Rs 974.16 crore per annum apart from payment of Rs 1380.09 crores towards arrears,” stated Telangana finance minister Harish Rao on Twitter.

As part of Telangana State Decennial Celebrations, on Hon‘ble CM KCR garu’s directions, Telangana govt released one instalment of Dearness Allowance to the state government employees and Dearness Relief to the Pensioners @ 2.73% on the basic pay / pension.



The DA/DR will be… pic.twitter.com/eTZfAbem6f — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) June 19, 2023

Dearness Allowance (DA)

With respect to payment of arrears from January 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, government orders will be issued separately.

Dearness allowance is a cost of living adjustment that the Government pays to public sector employees and pensioners. It is calculated as a percentage of the basic salary to curb the effect of inflation.

Also Read Telangana government approves DA for employees

As per the GO, the rate of DA to all the employees drawing UGC / AICTE / SNJPC pay scales has been revised from the existing 31 percent to 34 percent on their basic pay.

Teaching staff of Universities, Government aided and affiliated Degree Colleges, and Medical Colleges who were drawing UGC pay scales since 2016 and teaching staff of Polytechnics, drawing AICTE Pay Scales, and Judicial Officers drawing SNJPC Pay Scales will be benefited from this revision.

Dearness Allowance for the employees drawing UGC / AICTE / FNJPC pay scales since 2006 has been increased from 196 percent to 203 percent on the basic pay effective from January 1, 2022.

Additionally, the DA to all the full-time government employees’ remuneration has been revised from Rs 3850 to Rs 6700 per month.

An ad-hoc increase of Rs 100 per month to the part-time assistants and village revenue assistants from January 1, 2022, has also been included in the government order.

Dearness Relief (DR) also increased

It is the amount of money that is added to a person’s basic pay or pension because of rising prices and other costs.

Telangana government has revised the DR sanctioned to its pensioners from 20.02 percent of basic pension to 22.75 percent, effective from January 1, 2022.

Also, the DR of the government pensioners, who are drawing pension in the Revised Pay Scales, 2015 were hiked from 55.536 percent to 59.196 percent of the basic pension.

DR increased from 31 percent to 34 percent of basic Pension from January 1, 2022 in respect of the pensioners, who retired while drawing UGC/AICTE/SNJPC Pay Scales, 2016.

Likewise, the DR was revised from 196 percent to 203 percent of basic Pension from January 1, 2022 for pensioners, who retired while drawing UGC/AICTE/FNJPC Pay Scales, 2006, and whose pension was not consolidated as per UGC Pay Scales, 2016.

However, the orders will not be applicable to financial assistance grantees and others who are not entitled to DR.

Payment of arrears from January 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, orders will be issued separately by the state government.