Telangana: Indiramma Housing beneficiaries’ details now online

Hyderabad: Indiramma Housing beneficiaries can now access information such as construction progress, bill payment status, and other related details directly through the official website, stated the Telangana chief minister’s office on Saturday, August 9.

According to the government, the update allows for a more transparent process and enables beneficiaries to check details from anywhere, eliminating the need to visit offices.

On the website, beneficiaries can access details using their phone number, Aadhaar number, ration card number, or application number. The information has been made available in available in Telugu, English, Urdu, and Hindi.

The Telangana CM’s office stated in an X post that recently many Indiramma beneficiaries had been visiting Housing Corporation project directors, collectorates, and Mandal Parishad Development offices in large numbers to inquire about bill status, officer approvals, and other issues.

The government has decided to upload the information on the website to tackle this issue. Housing Corporation Managing Director VP Gautam noted that this might also help beneficiaries understand why a bill might be pending, enabling them to rectify problems such as mismatches between Aadhaar and beneficiary names, incorrect photos, or officer-level approval delays.

Process to check information online:

Visit the official website

Click the “Application Search” button.

Under “Search By”, choose your preferred option (Aadhaar, mobile number, etc.) and enter the details.

The complete beneficiary information will be displayed on the screen, including house construction stage, bill payment dates, and amount disbursed.

Any errors in beneficiary details will also be visible, enabling corrections.

According to the CM’s office, so far over 3 lakh houses have been sanctioned across the state under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. Each stage of the construction process is being tracked online and based on this data, the government is releasing a total of Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary in four installments.