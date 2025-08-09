Telangana: Payments for Indiramma houses to be processed via Aadhaar

Hyderabad: Payments to beneficiaries of Indiramma Housing Scheme will now be processed through an Aadhaar-based Payment System (ABPS), announced the Telangana chief minister’s office on Friday, August 8.

According to a press release, the new system aims to ensure the timely disbursement of bills and reduce complaints about non-receipt of payments through banks.

The CM’s office said that so far, approximately Rs 590 crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries under the Indiramma Housing Scheme which provides beneficiaries free land and financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to build secure homes.

The scheme involves online payments in phased instalments based on the stage of construction of the houses. However, there have recently been complaints from beneficiaries stating that sanctioned amounts were not being credited to their accounts.

Upon conducting a review of the situation, it was found that the problems were mainly due to errors in bank account details, incorrect IFSC codes, and inactive bank accounts, stated the release.

The government has now decided to implement Aadhaar-linked payments to ensure such problems don’t recur. They tested the new system through a pilot and made payments to around 9,100 beneficiaries using their Aadhaar numbers.

Housing Corporation Managing Director VP Gautam said that in nearly 9,000 cases, payments were made smoothly, after which payments under the Indiramma Housing Scheme will be strictly routed through the Aadhaar-based Payment System to make the system faster and reliable.