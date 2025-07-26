Indiramma Housing scheme gains momentum across Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indiramma Housing Scheme is progressing rapidly across Telangana, with construction work underway on over 1.74 lakh houses, according to Housing Corporation managing director VP Gautam.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 25, Gautam said that 57,000 houses have already been officially sanctioned. Of these, nearly 5,000 homes are nearing completion and will soon be ready for families to move in.

Construction moving at fast pace

He noted that the sanctioned houses were approved just two months ago, and construction has moved at a fast pace. The current phase of the scheme is focused on providing homes first to the poorest and most vulnerable sections of society.

To support construction, the government has so far released Rs.386.12 crore to beneficiaries who have followed the approved building guidelines. The financial assistance is being credited directly to their bank accounts every Monday. In the latest round alone, Rs.115 crore was disbursed.

57000 houses at advanced stage: Gautam

Gautam further explained that construction on 57,000 houses is at an advanced stage. In many cases, walls are complete, and slab work is in progress. Around 8,000 houses have reached the slab stage, while 5,000 are almost ready. The government is planning large-scale housewarming ceremonies once these homes are completed.

To maintain transparency and ensure that only deserving families benefit, the Housing Corporation carried out a comprehensive review using technology. This revealed discrepancies in the data of nearly 20,000 selected beneficiaries. District Collectors were directed to conduct field-level re-verification.

18000 confirmed as eligible

Following these checks, 18,000 beneficiaries were confirmed as eligible. However, about 1,900 were found ineligible due to reasons such as owning RCC houses, being government employees, or having already received homes under previous housing schemes.

Gautam clarified that media reports claiming the cancellation of 20,000 houses were misleading. “Only ineligible cases have been excluded. Instructions have been given to district collectors to allocate these houses to other deserving poor families,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that every eligible family receives a home under the Indiramma Housing Scheme as part of its broader mission to provide dignified housing for all.