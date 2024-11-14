Telangana Integrated Household Survey for increasing welfare schemes: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Attacking opposition leader and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president, Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked KTR to “first explain” where the Congress government is failong.

“Is giving jobs to unemployed, setting up Integrated schools, doing good to people Government’s failure?”, the Telangana deputy chief minister asked. He was addressing workers at a meeting held to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Whenever they lost power, BRS leaders resorted to provoking and instigating innocent people for their selfish vested interests. Ppposing the government’s decision to expand pharmaceutical clusters is foolish. Congress is against vindictive politics. The BRS is desperate to bring down the Congress government,” said Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Telangana deputy chief minister also said that the ongoing Integrated Household Survey is being taken up to increase welfare schemes. “The Congress party made a promise to people to take up caste census and it was now implementing its promise. The caste census would help a lot in the progress and Telangana will become a role model for the country,” he asserted.

He added that India could make a mark at global level thanks to the futuristic decisions of India’s first Jawaharlal Nehru. “Some pseudo intellectuals here and there who did not know about Nehru and his immense contributions are indulging in false propaganda. If one cared to know about India’s history and independence movement, then they would know about the role of Pandit Nehru,” he said.