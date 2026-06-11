Telangana inter supplementary results to be announced today

The examinations for both first and second year students were conducted in May.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Students celebrating high school exam results in a classroom with a laptop displaying pass message.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is going to announce the inter first and second year supplementary results on Thursday, June 11.

The examinations for both first and second year students were conducted in May.

How to access Telangana inter supplementary results

The results, which are expected to be announced at 11:30 am, can be accessed on the official website of TGBIE (click here).

Subhan Bakery

The Telangana inter supplementary results can also be accessed from the following websites:

  1. Schools9
  2. Manabadi

Girls outshine boys earlier

Girls have demonstrated stronger academic performance than boys in the inter first and second year examination results 2026, which were declared on April 12.

In the first year results, 74.40 percent of girls passed the examination, while in the second year, 78.65 percent of girls cleared the exams.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Male students recorded pass percentages of 57.69 percent in the first year and 62.50 percent in the second year.

The combined pass percentage for all first year students stood at 66.02 percent. In the case of the second year, it was 70.58 percent.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button