Telangana inter supplementary results to be announced today

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is going to announce the inter first and second year supplementary results on Thursday, June 11.

The examinations for both first and second year students were conducted in May.

How to access Telangana inter supplementary results

The results, which are expected to be announced at 11:30 am, can be accessed on the official website of TGBIE (click here).

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The Telangana inter supplementary results can also be accessed from the following websites:

Girls outshine boys earlier

Girls have demonstrated stronger academic performance than boys in the inter first and second year examination results 2026, which were declared on April 12.

In the first year results, 74.40 percent of girls passed the examination, while in the second year, 78.65 percent of girls cleared the exams.

Male students recorded pass percentages of 57.69 percent in the first year and 62.50 percent in the second year.

The combined pass percentage for all first year students stood at 66.02 percent. In the case of the second year, it was 70.58 percent.