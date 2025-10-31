Telangana Intermediate exam time table released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) on Friday, October 31, released the timetable for intermediate first and second year exams 2026.

According to the TSBIE, the final exams for Intermediate first year will be conducted from February 25- March 17. For second-year students the exams will be conducted from February 26- March 18. The duration for the final exams is 9:00 AM -12:00 noon.

Time table for Intermediate first year

February 25- Second Language Paper 1

February 27- Englush Paper 1

March 2- Mathematics Paper 1 A, Botany Paper 1, Political Science paper 1

March 5- Mathematics Paper 2 B, Zoology Paper 1, History Paper 1

March 9- Physics Paper 1 and Economics Paper 1

March 12- Chemistry Paper 1 and Comerce Paper 1

March 14- Public Administration Paper 1 and Bridge Course Maths Paper 1 for BiPC students

March 17- Modern Language Paper 1 and Geography Paper 1

Time table for Intermediate second year

February 26- Second language Paper 2

February 28- English Paper 2

March 3- Mathematics Paper 2 A, Botany Paper 2 and Political Science Papaer 2

March 6- Mathematics Paper 2 B, Zoology Paper 2 and History paper 2

March 10- Physics Paper 2 and Economic Paper 2

March 13- Chemistry paper 2 and Commerce Paper 2

March 16- Public Administration Paper 2 and Bridge Course Maths paper 2

March 18- Modern Language Paper 2 and Geography Paper 2

According to the TSBIE, the practical examinations will be held from February 2 – 21. These exams will be held in morning and afternoon shifts. The morning shift will be conducted from 9:00 Am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

The English practical exam for first year students will be held on January 21 and for the second year students it will be held on January 22. The Ethics and Human Values exam for intermediate students will be held on January 23 from 10:00 AM -1:00 PM.

The Environmental Educational exam will be held on January 24 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.