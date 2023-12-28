Telangana: Intermediate Public Examinations timetable released

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has issued the timetable for Intermediate Public Examinations, scheduled to be held from February 28, 2024.

Schedule for Intermediate 1st year students

Intermediate first-year students will write their 2nd Language Paper-I on February 28th (Wednesday), English Paper-I, on March 1st (Friday), Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, and Political Science Paper-I, on March 4th (Monday), Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, and History Paper-I, March 6th (Wednesday), Physics Paper-I and Economics Paper-I, March 11th (Monday), Chemistry Paper-I and Commerce paper -I on March 13th (Wednesday) exams will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Schedule for 2nd year students

The 2nd-year students will follow a parallel schedule, beginning with 2nd Language Paper II on February 29th (Thursday), English Paper-II March 2nd (Saturday), Mathematics Paper-IIA, Botany Paper-II, and Political Science Paper-II, on March 5th (Tuesday), Mathematics Paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, and History Paper-II, on March 7th (Thursday), Physics Paper-II and Economics Paper-II, on March 12th (Tuesday), Chemistry Paper-II and Commerce paper -II on March 14th (Thursday) exams will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Practical Examinations from Feb 1

Practical Examinations for both General and Vocational courses, scheduled from February 1st to February 15th, 2024, will occur in two sessions daily: a morning session from 9:00 am to 12:00 Noon and an afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The English 1st year final Practical Examination, specially arranged for students admitted in the 2023-24 academic year, will be conducted on February 16th.

Following the practical exams, the Ethics & Human Values Examination for older students with backlogs is scheduled for February 17th.

The Environmental Education Examination is slated for February 19th.