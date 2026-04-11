Telangana intermediate results to be declared on April 12

Hyderabad: Results of the Intermediate Public Examinations, 2026, for both first and second-year students (General and Vocational streams), will be declared on April 12 at 11:00 am, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) announced on Friday.

The results will be released by Advisor to the Government of Telangana (Public Affairs), K Keshava Rao, at the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education’s premises in Vidya Bhavan in Nampally. Principal Secretary to the Government, Education Department, Yogita Rana, will also be present.

As many as 9,97,075 students have registered across the state for the Intermediate exams. Among them, 4,89,126 were first-year students, and 5,07,949 were second-year students.

The examinations were conducted from February 25 to March 18 at 1,495 centres.

How to download Telangana inter first, second year results 2026

Students, parents and students can download the results online by following the steps below:

Visit the official website of TGBIE. Click on https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in and http://results.cgg.gov.in Navigate to the “News & Announcements” section and click on the “TS Inter Result 2026” link. Enter the required details and submit. Telangana inter first and second year results 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

The results will be shared with newspapers and print media through pen drives for wider dissemination.