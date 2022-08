Hyderabad: An intermediate student was found dead in the Social Welfare Residential School located at Isnapur of Patancheru Mandal in Sangareddy district on Friday morning.

According to officials, 17-year-old Akhila allegedly had health issues. On Friday morning, she went to the washroom and was found unconscious due to severe stomach pain.

When she was immediately taken to the hospital, doctors declared her brought dead.