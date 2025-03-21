Telangana IPE end, SSC exams begin on Friday

Hyderabad: With Chemistry Paper II and Commerce Paper II, the Intermediate public examinations (IPE) concluded on Thursday. The results are expected to be released in the third week of April.

Out of 4,44,697 registered students, 4,31,964 appeared for the exams, while over 12,700 were absent. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education reported 14 malpractice cases, 11 in Suryapet and one each in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Siddipet.

Board-appointed observers were deployed in Suryapet, Medak, Karimnagar, Sangareddy, and Hyderabad. They confirmed that the exams were conducted smoothly. The remaining minor exams for Intermediate students will conclude on March 25.

Meanwhile, the SSC Public Examinations begin today (Friday) with 5,09,403 students registered, including 2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls. The exams will be held at 2,650 centers across the state. To ensure smooth conduct, 28,100 invigilators and 2,650 chief superintendents and departmental officers have been deployed for examination duties.