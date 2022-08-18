Telangana: I&PR dept announces winners of photography contests

Hyderabad: The Telangana information and public relations department on Thursday announced the winners of the photography contest held on the occasion of World Photography Day.

The I&PR department organised five theme-based photography competitions. The themes are- ‘Golden Telangana’, ‘rural and urban progress’, ‘best documentary’, ‘development of infrastructure in urban and rural areas’, and ‘skyline of Hyderabad’.

The department invited entries for the photo competitions in all the categories on July 9. In response to the same, 96 people sent a total of 1200 photos to this competition.

JNTU Fine Arts College Retired Associate Professor M Nagaraja, Senior Journalist Dr Govinda Raju Chakradhar, former chief photographer of Hindu daily H Satish comprised of the judges panel.

First prize of Rs 20000, second prize of Rs 15000, third prize of Rs 10,000 and consolation prize Rs 5000, were presented to the winners along with a memento and certificate.

The Information and Public Relations Department said that the award ceremony will be held on the 25th of August.