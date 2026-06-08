Telangana Irrigation Minister sets deadlines for Palamuru projects

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed officials to complete rehabilitation measures for the families displaced by the Narlapur, Yedula and Uddandapur reservoirs, part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

He asked the District Collectors to expedite the land acquisition process through consensus and consent awards and ensure rehabilitation packages reached the displaced families without delay.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with top officials of the department, Uttam Kumar Reddy reviewed the decisions and deadlines recently fixed during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s tour in the Palamuru region.

He stated that the timelines were non-negotiable and asked them to ensure that all bottlenecks relating to land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, power supply and contractor performance were resolved on a mission mode.

He instructed the engineers to complete the main trunk infrastructure works up to Karivena reservoir by December 2026 and to ensure immediate power connectivity to the Narlapur, Yedula and Vattem pump houses.

Uttam directed the officials to undertake canal works under the Narlapur Reservoir, emphasising that the entire project, including the canal distribution network, be completed by June 2027.

He directed the officials to pursue studies on solar power generation at reservoirs to reduce future energy costs.

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Makthal-Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme

Reddy directed officials to complete land acquisition proceedings for nearly 2,200 acres required for the Makthal–Narayanpet–Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme by July 2026. He also asked the district administration to expedite the acquisition and rehabilitation process for around 4,200 acres already under acquisition and accelerate the execution of Phase I packages.

Further, Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed officials to undertake repair and rehabilitation works at the pumping stations of the Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme and ensure that all motors are fully operational by March 2027.

Rajiv Bhima, Koilsagar Lift Irrigation Schemes

Reviewing the Rajiv Bhima Lift Irrigation Scheme, Uttam Kumar Reddy directed officials to complete the acquisition of the remaining 80 acres required for Stage I works by July. He also instructed them to expedite the acquisition of the remaining 167 acres needed for the Koilsagar Lift Irrigation Scheme and ensure that all pending works under both projects are completed by March 2027.

With regard to the Jawahar Nettampadu Lift Irrigation Scheme, Reddy directed officials to fast-track the acquisition of 534 acres required to enhance the project’s irrigation potential and bring an additional 58,000 acres of ayacut under cultivation.

He reviewed the proposals to increase the storage capacity of Gudemdoddi reservoir under the project to 15 Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC) and directed officials to examine the feasibility of establishing solar power generation facilities on the lands available near pumping stations.

RDS- Thummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme

Reviewing the Phase 2 works under the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS)-Tummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme, the minister instructed the officials to complete the acquisition of 567 acre land through negotiations and consensus with the affected farmers, and begin the construction activities immediately thereafter.