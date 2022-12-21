Telangana is only state that provides 24 hrs electricity to farmers: KTR

Sircilla: State Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT and Industries Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao on Wednesday said that Telangana is the only state where farmers get 24 hours supply of electricity.

“Vemulawada is being developed in all sectors under the leadership of MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh. Rudrangi which was a Naxal-affected area is a Mandal centre today. A school is being built here. The MLA has requested a CC road of around 200m from the main road to the school and a drainage system. It will be sanctioned soon,” KTR said while addressing the inaugural function of the KGBV school at Rudrangi.

He further said that no other state in the country has a welfare scheme like Telangana, including Aasara pensions, and pensions for beedi workers.

“A few years back, a junior college building was built here with the help of an independent organization. We will construct a new building in place of the existing and its foundation stone will be laid soon after Sankranti. It will have a computer lab ‘Banda Meda Badi’ school. Street lights will be installed and roads of the area will also be widened at the cost of Rs.2 crores,” he said.

Underlining the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue, KTR said that fourteen villages in Maharashtra are requesting to be added to Telangana as they are facing electricity issues.

“I have seen in newspapers that the people of 14 villages in Maharashtra are requesting Telangana Chief Minister to include them in Telangana as they do not have electricity,” he said.

“When Telangana was formed 29 lakh people were receiving pensions. In 2014, people used get a pension of Rs 200 in Telangana, and now it is Rs 2000. Today, around 46 lakh people of Telangana get pension,” he said.

He further said that before 2014, if anyone died in Rudrangi, people would call the electricity department for power supply to perform the last rite. Today, there is no need to ask anyone for electricity.

“We have given Rs 65,000 crores to 66 lakh farmers as Rythu Bandu, and it will be increased to Rs 7600 from December 28 to Sankranti. These are not small things. KCR is the only Chief Minister to give Rs 5 lakh to the family members on the death of a farmer irrespective of the circumstances,” he said.

“We have also provided water from Godavari. Why did no other government before us could do any of this? We have only done good to the people of the state. Leaders of other political parties only try to criticise KCR and the BRS, but nobody speaks about the development that has taken place,” he said.

He said that in the last 8 years, the government spent over Rs 123 crores on education, various schemes for farmers, women and students, and development in all sectors.

“There are 26,000 schools in our state. We have initiated a new project ‘Mana Uru, Mana Badi’ wherein all schools will be made into corporate standards with English medium education with Rs 7300 crores in 3 phases,” he added.