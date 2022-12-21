Hyderabad: Crime rate same as 2021; online fraud cases increase

Hyderabad: The total number of crimes in the city more or less remained the city remained more or less the same in the past year. The Hyderabad police booked 22,060 cases registered in 2022 as against 21,998 the previous year, showed data. However, there has been a visible increase in cybercrime cases registered in 2022.

According to the police’s data, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Station booked 2249 cybercrime cases this year as against 2066 in 2021. Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday said that the police is using advantaged technology and tools to detect cybercrime cases registered and have achieved a success in cracking high profile cases.

“The Hyderabad police gained expertise in investigating cybercrime cases and setting an example to the country. Any day of the year, 2-3 teams are chasing cyber fraudsters at some or the other place in the country. We spent huge money to detect the cases only to deter the cyber fraudsters,” Anand told media persons at the annual round up press conference by the Hyderabad police on Wednesday.

Compared to the previous years the city witnessed a drop in the following categories: murder: 63 in 2022 (2021- 89), house breaking – 292 in 2022 (2021 – 360), murder for gain 4 in 2022 (2021 -8), kidnapping – 220 in 2022 (2021 – 225). However, there was an increase in robberies: 98 in 2022 versus 77 in 2021. Similarly, the number of theft cases also went up from 2291 in 2021 to 2631 in 2022.

Crackdown on drug offences

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) of the city police caught 177 drug peddlers including foreign nationals in 86 cases; another 932 consumers were also identified and arrested. The police seized various drugs like cocaine, ganja, charas, MDMA, hash oil, ecstasy pills worth Rs. 2.3 crore during the year.

The Hyderabad traffic police also booked a total of 42.41 lakh cases against offenders in 2022. In road accidents, 301 persons including 110 pedestrians were killed. The Hyderabad police commissioner said that to bring down pedestrian deaths they are working along with the GHMC authorities to barricade the road medians and improve facilities for pedestrian crossing at junctions.

From now on, the police will work on developing mechanisms for optimal utilization of police force in various wings and effective drug prevention programs by engaging communities, stated Anand. That includes: implementing ease of doing business in all citizen services, enhancing traffic discipline by strict implementation of laws, create campaigns on sexual abuse, domestic violence and other crimes against women, setting up one cyber She team exclusively for dealing online harassment, and usage of drones for traffic and crowd management.