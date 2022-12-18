Hyderabad: Anti-drug committees formed in 55 colleges across city

Hyderabad: The City Police have initiated ‘Anti-Drugs Committees’ for colleges in order to put a pin on the rising cases and also ensure students are well educated regarding drugs.

The initiative was launched by police commissioner C V Anand in 55 colleges in East Zone at Osmania University on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Anand said that as per the City Police Act, an anti-drug committee is compulsory in every college.

He said that the committee will bridge the gap between police and educational institutions as well as provide proper guidance and counsel college students against the dangers of drug abuse by conducting workshops.

The senior police officer appealed to various college management to install banners that tell what role the Narcotic Enforcement wing plays in drug abuse and addiction cases.

Anand also said that the initiative is not restricted to colleges alone. “We are soon planning to launch it in schools across the city,” he said.