Hyderabad: Don’t give nod to Numaish 2023, lawyer writes to govt

Hyderabad: A practising lawyer of Telangana High court Khaja Aijazuddin on Saturday petitioned various stakeholders of the government seeking not to accord permission to the exhibition society for conducting the proposed 82nd All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) which is expected to commence from January 1, 2023, onwards.

The lawyer in his petition which has been filed with the stakeholders said that the exhibition society has not obtained statutory permissions from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Director of General Fire services and the Hyderabad city police.

The commencing of the Numaish is subject to approvals from the Telangana State Government stakeholders NOCs (No Objection Certificates) from the Fire Department as per the provisions of Telangana Fire Services Act, 1999 and rules framed thereunder, from approval of Layout for the establishment of stalls from the GHMC as per the Provisions of GHMC Act, 1955 which is mandatorily required including the GO, to be availed from any other permissions as mandatorily required to be availed from the Statutory authorities, failing the concerned authorities shall not grant permission for the conduct of the Exhibition Numaish 2023 the exhibition society in future.

Earlier in January 2022, the lawyer filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before Supreme Court challenging the Telangana High court order passed in connection with a PIL.

Supreme Court Judges comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud, AS Bopanna and JB Pardiwala in August 2022 dismissed the SLP with an observation to approach the High Court of Telangana Challenging the G.O.Rt. No. 693, Dated 09.07.2019. A fresh PIL has been filed by the lawyer in November and upon hearing, the Chief Justice Telangana High court issued notice to various Government authorities.

“The Exhibition Society is duty bound to avail statutory permissions from Police, GHMC and Fire department as per the statute, the failing which the authorities are also responsible for allowing the exhibition society to conduct Numaish from January 1st, 2023 onwards,” said Lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin.

The authorities shall intervene by directing the Exhibition Society to withdraw the stalls availed from the traders forthwith calling the general public, and traders for stall applications as the collection of amounts from the public at large is illegal and unwarranted.