Telangana IT min asks software firms to be ready for semiconductor growth

Hyderabad: Industries and IT minister D Sridhar Babu emphasized the need for software companies and startups to be ready to capitalize on the anticipated significant growth in the semiconductor sector.

His remarks came during the inauguration of Vaaluka Solutions’ expanded facility in Hitec City.

The minister expressed his approval of the company’s expansion, noting that it would enhance Telangana’s reputation as a prime location for technological innovation and business development.

The expansion is expected to create jobs, with Vaaluka Solutions, which currently employs 50 people, planning to hire an additional 300 within the next year, aiming for a total of 500 employees in two years.

The minister also voiced optimism that this new facility would bolster the company’s capabilities in semiconductor design, development, and testing, enabling it to meet the increasing demand for advanced technological solutions.

CEO Sunil Kumar Jasti highlighted that the expanded unit will concentrate on developing cutting-edge solutions in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G technologies.