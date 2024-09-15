Telangana IT min inaugurates Centillion Networks branch in Manthani

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu inaugurated a new branch of Centillion Network Software Company in Manthani on Saturday, September 14.

The new office is located at the Gitlus Hub on Godavarikhani Road in Manthani town. Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Sridhar Babu expressed his satisfaction in establishing a software company in the remote Manthani area on par with Hyderabad.

Centillion Networks is a leading Geospatial & LiDAR, Engineering and Software Development company based in Hyderabad.

The company specializes in Telecom and Utility domains, providing innovative solutions backed by domain experts. Centillion Networks operates from global delivery centers in the US and India.

The expansion to Manthani is part of Centillion Networks’ efforts to help service providers handle simple to complex fiber optic projects efficiently and economically.

The company has successfully executed turnkey projects for various power utility companies using Mobile LiDAR and HC LiDAR Viewer technologies.

The Minister stated, “In the near future, more industries will be established in the Manthani area, leading to development and providing employment for unemployed youth.”

He added, “A Skill University will be set up in Manthani, where students will receive training and knowledge, along with job opportunities.”

Very Happy at Manthani witnessing a software company starting their operations and providing ample scope for local employment generation. Inaugurated Centillion Networks Pvt Ltd office in Manthani today. pic.twitter.com/qEMihPBI0p — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) September 14, 2024

The event was attended by Centillion Network Pvt Software Company’s CEO Venkat Chundi, directors, and other dignitaries.