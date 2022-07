Telangana IT minister KTR slams Centre for LPG price hike

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for the increase in gas cylinder prices.

“#AchheDin Aa Gaye Badhai Ho #LPG over ₹1050 An increase again of ₹50 Modi Ji’s Gift to all Indian Households,” tweeted KTR as the price rates on gas cylinders have risen significantly.

#AchheDin Aa Gaye 👏 Badhai Ho #LPG over ₹1050 👇 An increase again of ₹50



Modi Ji’s Gift to all Indian Households👍 https://t.co/BknwJ2zNfi — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 6, 2022

The cost of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kilograms will get dearer from Wednesday as their prices have been raised by Rs 50 per unit.

In the national capital Delhi, it will now cost Rs 1,053 per unit.

Besides, in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, it will be priced at Rs 1,079, Rs 1,052.5, and Rs 1,068.5, respectively, Indian Oil Corporation said. Previously, the prices for domestic cylinders were revised on May 19, 2022.

On the other hand, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder have been cut by Rs 8.5 per unit effective today.

In metros such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, a cylinder will now cost Rs 2,012.50, Rs 2,132.00 Rs 1,972.50, Rs 2,177.50, respectively, data showed.

(with ANI inputs)