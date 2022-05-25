Telangana: Jagtial district collector clueless about BPL citizens

Hyderabad: The collector of Jagtial, Telangana, has no idea about the number of below poverty line (BPL) people in his district.

This shocking revelation came when a Right to Information request was filed by RTI activist Robin Zaccheus asking the collector regarding the total number of houses allocated under the Telangana government’s 2BHK Housing Scheme since its inception.

When the reply came, Robin Zaccheus received just two pieces of information and the rest were diverted to other departments.

The first information was the total number of 2BHK allocated, which is 626 and the second information was the total budget sanctioned by the state government, which is Rs 144.48 crores.

When Siasat.com spoke to Robin Zaccheus, he said it is overwhelming and startling that a collector has no idea or information regarding his district. He said that many applicants for the scheme are still waiting for their houses. “There are two kinds of beneficiaries – one who have applied and are waiting for their house and the other who has no idea how to apply for the scheme as they are not educated enough.”

He said it is the government’s job, that comes down to the district authorities to conduct a survey of the number of beneficiaries in a district. “A survey should be conducted as to who needs or who comes under the 2BHK scheme. Many beneficiaries are looted by middlemen in the process of applying for the scheme.”

2BHK Housing Scheme

The scheme was introduced by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) – led government in October 2015. It states that those below the poverty line are eligible to apply for a free two-bedroom pucca house. The scheme is also referred to as the “Dignity Housing Scheme”.