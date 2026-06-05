Telangana, Japan discuss employment, skill development

Hyderabad: A delegation from Hiroshima Prefecture in Japan met Telangana Labour, Employment and Mines Minister Dr G Vivek Venkataswamy to discuss cooperation in employment and skill development.

The meeting was held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Friday, June 5. It was coordinated by the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM).

Focus on overseas job opportunities

During the discussions, the Japanese delegation highlighted various employment opportunities available for Indian youth across different industries and sectors in Japan.

Both sides held detailed talks on skill development, international workforce mobility, and strengthening cooperation in trained manpower between Telangana and Japan.

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Telangana preparing youth for global jobs

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Vivek Venkataswamy said the Telangana government is working systematically to prepare young people for opportunities in the global job market.

He appreciated TOMCOM for its efforts in creating overseas employment opportunities and improving the employability of Telangana youth.

The minister also praised Japan’s technical expertise, precision engineering, and disciplined work culture.

Proposal for Joint Working Group

Labour, Employment, Training and Factories Secretary Dasari Harichandana gave a presentation on Telangana’s development initiatives, skill development programmes, and efforts to increase international placements.

She proposed the formation of a Joint Working Group to strengthen cooperation and create more employment opportunities between Telangana and Hiroshima Prefecture.

The Japanese delegation noted that the partnership between Hyderabad and Japanese cities is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The delegation included Hiroshi­ma Prefecture officials Funaishi Hiroyoshi, Koga Yuya, Harazono Yoshihiro, Toi Maria, and other senior representatives.