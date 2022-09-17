Telangana: Jharasangam Temple EO takes bribe from widow of watchman; suspended

Hyderabad: A Kethaki Sangameshwara Swamy Temple Jaharasangam Executive Officer was suspended by the Endowment Department for taking a bribe of Rupees one lakh from the widow of a former temple employee.

According to media reports, Executive Officer, M Srinivas Murthy has demanded one lakh rupees from the widow of a watchman who used to work in the temple.

Deceased Alige Shive Kumar served as a watchman at the temple for 10 years, before he died on August 15, 2021. Seeking an appointment on compassionate grounds, Kumar’s wife Saloni had approached Srinivas Murthy seven months ago.

In a letter to the higher authorities, Saloni wrote that the EO demanded Rs one lakh bribe, but there was no progress in her appointment even after giving him the said amount.

Commissioner of Endowment Department Anil Kumar suspended the EO and directed him to return the amount to the woman. Kumar has also instructed the officials to provide employment to Saloni.