Hyderabad: The meeting of the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar is underway at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad.

“Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren met with Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan. The meeting is still going on,” tweets Chief Minister’s Office, Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand Chief Minister flew to Hyderabad in a special flight for the treatment of his mother as her condition deteriorated during the treatment in the hospital in Ranchi.