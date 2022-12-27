Telangana: JNTU Sultanpur students protest against low-quality food

Hyderabad: Students at the JNTU Sultanpur staged a protest in front of the college campus against the university management for providing low-quality food in hostels on Monday.

The students expressed rage against management and stated that students who had dinner in the JNTU campus canteen fell ill.

While many students suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea the rest protested and demanded the replacement of the mess contractor.

Students further alleged that they have been surviving the week on lentils as the curry served in tiffins in the canteen is watery.

They demanded answers for their condition from the college principal and stormed the gate saying they won’t stop agitating until justice is served.