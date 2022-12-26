Telangana: KGBV students protest after several hospitalised with food poisoning

Hyderabad: Students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalaya (KGBV) in Neradigonda Mandal staged a protest on Sunday against the authorities for being served unhygienic food.

It happened after 11 students consumed the low-quality food provided by the mess and started throwing up.

They complained of stomach aches and also alleged that an insect was found in the food.

The students who fell ill were immediately admitted to the Neradigonda Public Health Centre (PHC) for treatment.

Several girl students fell ill and shifted to hospital, complained of issues like stomach pain, due to food poisoning at a govt run Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Neradigonda mandal in Adilabad dist. Students alleged insects found in food.

The family members of the students blamed the school authority for serving rice contaminated by insects.

The parents added further that the warden and the headmaster refused to look into this matter

and haven’t shown any interest in solving the escalating situation.

The disturbed situation brought the KGBV in charge Jayasri to the scene who immediately reached the spot and assured the protesting students to be provided hygienic and quality food.

Earlier, another incident was reported from KGBV, in the Tiryani Mandal where students had to clean dirty utensils on their own for almost three days because the staffers denied carrying out their duties after not receiving their wages for two months.