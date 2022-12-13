Telangana: 14 Tribal Girls’ Ashram School students suffer food poisoning

10 students were sent back to the school after being given medication while four students were admitted.

13th December 2022
Telangana: Students take ill at tribal Ashram school at Julurpad, Khammam
Hyderabad: Fourteen students at the Tribal Girls’ Ashram School at Padamatinarsapuram in Julurpad Mandal in the Khammam district took ill on Monday in a suspected case of food poisoning.

Students suffered from vomiting and showed diarrhoea symptoms on Monday night following which they were shifted to Julurpad primary health centre for treatment.

10 students were sent back to the school after being given medication while four students were admitted. Their condition is stable, said a medical officer, Dr Sridhar.

According to school authorities, the students had chicken and other curries bought by their parents on Sunday. The authorities suspect the food to have caused the poisoning.

