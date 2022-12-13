Five years on, TS Islamic Cultural Center remains a distant dream

Hyderabad: In 2017, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the establishment of an Islamic Cultural Center in Kokapet. Rs. 40 crores were allocated for the construction in the budget of 2020-21. However, seems as a distant dream as yet. The announcements made by the government about the development and welfare of Muslims in the state have proved to be just ear-pleasing as the government did not implement any of its plans, nor have the Muslims been asked to do so.

Despite the approval of the budget, the foundation stone of the Islamic Cultural Center is yet to be laid. On the other hand, after completing the construction of Shivlal Banjara Bhawan and Adivasi Bhawan, were inaugurated and both the Bhawans were built on very valuable land in Banjara Hills with a cost of crores of rupees.

On Monday, the foundation stone ceremony was also held for the construction of the Christian Bhavan in Uppal by the government, however, there are no signs of progress on the proposed Islamic Cultural Centre. Christian community which is a part of the Minority Welfare Department has been allotted 12 acres of land worth 70 crores in Uppal and the foundation stone for Christian Bhavan has been laid.

In 2017, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao announced a special IT radar for Muslim youth and the provision of land for the development of commercial affairs besides the establishment of industries, but no implementation was done on this either.