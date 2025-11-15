Telangana: Job applications invited for Forensic Science Laboratory

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has invited applications for various posts in the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory.

Eligible candidates are instructed to apply through the TSLPRB website.

Details of vacancies are as follows:

Reservations based on communities are as follows:

Application fees for scientific officers and scientific assistants are Rs 1,000 for SC, ST local candidates and Rs 2,000 for others. Fees for SC, ST local candidates applying for laboratory technicians are Rs 600 and Rs 1,200 for others, while fees for laboratory attendants are Rs 500 for locals and Rs 1,000 for others.

Forms will be made available from 8:00 am on November 27 till 5:00 pm on December 15.

For more information on eligibility criteria, instructions on filling out the form and payment methods, visit the TSLPRB website.