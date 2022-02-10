Telangana: Jogu Ramanna protests to demand restoration of CCI

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna has urged that the union government to restore Cement Corporation of India’s (CCI) factory in Adilabad.

On Thursday, he took part in a rasta-roko (road blockade) on the Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway number 44, demanding the reopening of the Adilabad unit. The demonstration was planned by a joint action group created to fight for the unit’s reopening.

Ramanna said that Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, who campaigned on the promise of working hard to restart the CCI, had forgotten about it after winning. He requested that Rao bring the problem to the attention of the Centre and strive diligently to revive it as soon as feasible.

Around 1,200 TRS activists and JAC members chanted slogans criticising the union administration for failing to revive the unit.



Around 500 to 600 trucks, 300 two-wheelers, 100 vehicles, and 50 buses were stranded for nearly an hour due to the obstruction of vehicular flow on the main route. Passengers aboard TSRTC buses and automobiles were inconvenienced by the demonstration.

JAC members constructed a selfie-point ‘I Love CCI’ at Telangana Chowk in Adilabad district headquarters in an unique gesture. Several people were there, including former MP Godam Nagesh, Adilabad municipal chairperson Jogu Premender, JAC member Govardhan Reddy, and others.