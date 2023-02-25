Telangana joins hands with Flanders to explore life sciences opportunities

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday announced its partnership with Flanders to explore multiple life sciences opportunities.

Flanders region in Belgium is known for its vibrant life sciences ecosystem comprising over 350 companies.

The state government is all set to explore collaboration opportunities in life sciences by constituting an eight-member joint working group along with key members from the industry and government of the Flanders region of Belgium.

With this partnership, multiple opportunities aimed at Vaccines and mRNA technological platforms, Immunotherapy, life sciences university partnership & Cluster-to-Cluster collaborations (VIB and Genome Valley in particular) will be explored.

Telangana Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao met the Flanders delegation on the sidelines of BioAsia2023.

Telangana industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Telangana life sciences and pharma director Shakthi Nagappan represented the state government.

The working group, which includes Biological E managing director Mahima Datla, Dr Reddy’s Labs co-chairman & MD GV Prasad, VIB managing director Christine Durinx and Jansen Pharmaceutical chairman emeritus Ajith Shetty, held its first meeting on Thursday.

Pointing out that this will be a long-term engagement, Ranjan said that the working group will zero in on the specific areas of collaboration and the kind of work companies from the Flanders region could do more in Telangana and vice versa.

“We will also find out the kind of pharma products they typically import that are not accessible to them easily and if some of those products are manufactured by our companies we will try to encourage exports through Pharmexcil,” he added.