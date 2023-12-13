Telangana: Junior docs urge health min to act on Osmania hospital, stipends

Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Tuesday, December 12 urged the newly elected state health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha to take action on issues relating to stipends and the state of the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

A delegation of T-JUDA met with the health minister and personally delivered a letter in this regard.

T-JUDA’s letter to health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha.

The letter in detail mentions important issues that the junior doctors want the health minister to resolve as early as possible.

On stipends

The first issue was regarding pending stipends and their regularisation.

“Sir, Junior Residents, Senior Residents, and Super-Speciality Residents have been working tirelessly without any stipends since September. Most of the residents and their families are going through a financial crisis because of this delay. We kindly request you to look into this issue and propose a permanent solution for regularization of stipends like the regular doctors who get their salaries on the 10th of every month. We need stipends every month on a set date every month,” they said.

Further, the junior doctors alleged that private medical colleges in the state are violating the rules set by the National Medical Council regarding stipends “for many years now.”

“Private Medical Colleges are supposed to pay stipends for their post graduates according to NMC guidelines which they failed to do so. Instead college managements have been threatening to fail the post graduates who ask for their rights,” they said.

On Osmania hospital

The junior doctors stated that it is high time that the state government takes steps towards constructing a new building for the Osmania Hospital to serve the people of the state.

“Sir, Osmania General Hospital was once a glory of the state. People from the whole state and different states come to this hospital looking for cure of their ailments. They still do. The hospital has a huge man power to serve the people but sadly it doesn’t have a proper building or infrastructure. It is high time that government takes a step to build a new building for Osmania for the people of Telangana,” the letter said.