Telangana junior doctors call off strike as govt issues orders to meet demands

Hyderabad: After a three-day struggle, the Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (T-JUDA) called off their strike on Wednesday, June 26, after the government issued orders to meet their demands.

The junior doctors had been boycotting outpatient services, elective surgeries, and ward duties. However, they were attending emergency duties. Following talks with the health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and officials T-JUDA decided to call off the strike.

The group extended their ‘heartfelt thanks’ to the Telangana health minister for his efforts to resolve their concerns.

The government assured T-JUDA that hostels for junior doctors will be built in Gandhi Hospital and Osmania Hospital. It also gave an assurance that funds would be released for the hostels.

The government has also given assurances on the demands for the establishment of a green channel for timely stipend disbursement, honorarium for super-speciality senior residents, and deployment of police personnel to prevent violence against doctors in hospitals.

Their demands were as follows: