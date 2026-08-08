37 Telangana junior lecturers get notices over fake certificates

Hyderabad: As the Telangana Intermediate Board of Education has intensified verification of faculty, 37 government junior lecturers have been served notices so far.

The lecturers submitted their documents in 2023, seeking job regularisation. The crackdown comes days after some colleges forged signatures of officials on their fire NOCs. As part of the verification, the department re-examined documents of 360 junior lecturers, who were previously regularised from contractual service.

The department also sought information on the authenticity of certificates from the universities. According to a DC report, the Intermediate Education Department was informed that the junior lecturers submitted BTech and postgraduate certificates that were not issued by the respective universities.

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Based on the information, the department issued show-cause notices to junior lecturers seeking explanations as to why no action should be initiated against them, or police complaints be filed against them.

The lecturers were given seven days to respond to the notices. The junior lecturers were appointed during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Congress governments in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and were later regularised by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.