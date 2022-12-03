Telangana: Kavitha meets KCR after summons from CBI in liquor scam

Hyderabad: A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought clarifications in the Delhi liquor policy scam, TRS MLC K. Kavitha on Saturday met Telangana Chief Minister and her father K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Kavitha drove to Pragati Bhavan, the residence of CM KCR. They are believed to be discussing the strategy to counter what they believe is political vendetta by the BJP government at the Centre by targeting them through Central agencies.

She is likely to discuss the latest developments with brother and state minister K. T. Rama Rao and other family members.

The TRS leaders are also believed to be discussing the political strategy of the party to counter investigation by Central agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax against state ministers, MPs, state legislators and other leaders.

Meanwhile, a large number of TRS workers reached Kavitha’s house to show solidarity with her a day after she confirmed that the CBI has issued a notice to her.

“I’ve been issued a CBI Notice under Section 160 of Cr.P.C, seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6th as per their request,” Kavita said in a statement on Friday.

The CBI notice dated December 2, stated, “During the course of investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation.”

On November 30, Kavitha’s name had surfaced in the remand report filed by the ED in a Delhi court on Wednesday for remand of businessman Amit Arora in Delhi liquor policy scam.

According to the remand report, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested in the case, received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from a group, called ‘South Group’.

The group is controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, it added.

Sarath Reddy, one of the directors of pharma major Aurobindo Pharma, has already been arrested.

Srinivasulu Reddy is a member of Parliament belonging to Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

The CBI is likely to seek information from Kavitha based on the remand report. The ED stated in the report that the TRS leader changed 10 phone devices between December 2021 and October 2022.

Kavitha had said on December 1 that she will fully cooperate with the central agency and is not scared of anything.

She alleged that the BJP government at the Centre is playing cheap tricks to damage her reputation through media leaks.

“We have already said we are ready to face any probe. If an agency comes and questions, we will definitely give a reply but if you resort to media leaks to damage the reputation of leaders, people will definitely fight back,” she said.

Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council, also dared the Modi government to put her in jail. “If you want to put me in jail, do it. There is no problem but we will not stop working for the people and we will continue to expose failures of the BJP,” she said.

The former MP alleged that the ED, CBI and IT cases against ministers, MLAs and other TRS leaders was BJP’s reaction to TRS exposing its conspiracy to topple democratically elected government.

“You conspired to topple the government and since we exposed this before people, as a reaction ED, CBI, IT cases are booked against ministers, MLAs and MLCs,” she said.

