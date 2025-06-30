Telangana: Kavitha unveils poster for Rail Roko protest over BC quota

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashta Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday, June 30, revealed the poster for the Rail Roko protest, which will be held as part of the demand for 42 percent reservation for backwards classes in Telangana.

The protest will be held on July 17. It is jointly organised by Telangana Jagruthi and the United Phule Front (UPF), and aims to mount pressure on both the State and Central governments to address the long-pending demand.

Kavitha pointed out that although two separate bills were passed in the State Assembly and Council, the Congress government had made no effort to get them legally validated or to lead an all-party delegation to Delhi.

The MLC further urged Congress not to conduct the local body elections without finalising candidates from the backwards classes. “This is not about party tickets, but about the legal and constitutional rights of BCs,” she asserted.

Kavitha also appealed to the public to avoid travel on July 16, 17, and 18, in view of the planned agitation. Several political parties and organisations have already extended their support to the protest.