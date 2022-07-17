Telangana: KCR cancels aerial survey due to bad weather

KCR is currently holding a meeting with officials and public representatives with regard to the situation of the Godavari river.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 17th July 2022 1:05 pm IST
Telangana: KCR cancels aerial survey due to bad weather
KCR's convoy heading to flood hit Bhadrachalam (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhara Rao’s (KCR) aerial survey of the flood hit areas in Bhadrachalam was on cancelled on Sunday due to bad weather.

KCR is heading to Bhadrachalam by road, he will be going through Mulugu and Eturunagaram to inspect the flood situation and interact with the affected people. The chief minister’s office put up a tweet share the news.

Also Read
Telangana: CM KCR to undertake aerial survey of rain-hit areas on Sunday

In view of inclement weather due to incessant rains, CM Sri KCR’s aerial survey of flood-affected areas has been cancelled. Hon’ble CM is travelling by road to meet the people who are ravaged by the unprecedented rains. #TelanganaFloods read the tweet

MS Education Academy

Another post depicted the chief minister’s convoy on its way to the flood affected areas. “CM #KCR Garu on his way to ‘Bhadrachalam’ to inspect & check the flood-hit areas !” it read

KCR is currently holding a meeting with officials and public representatives with regard to the situation of the Godavari river.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button