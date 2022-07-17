Telangana: KCR cancels aerial survey due to bad weather

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhara Rao’s (KCR) aerial survey of the flood hit areas in Bhadrachalam was on cancelled on Sunday due to bad weather.

KCR is heading to Bhadrachalam by road, he will be going through Mulugu and Eturunagaram to inspect the flood situation and interact with the affected people. The chief minister’s office put up a tweet share the news.

In view of inclement weather due to incessant rains, CM Sri KCR’s aerial survey of flood-affected areas has been cancelled. Hon’ble CM is travelling by road to meet the people who are ravaged by the unprecedented rains. #TelanganaFloods read the tweet

Another post depicted the chief minister’s convoy on its way to the flood affected areas. “CM #KCR Garu on his way to ‘Bhadrachalam’ to inspect & check the flood-hit areas !” it read

KCR is currently holding a meeting with officials and public representatives with regard to the situation of the Godavari river.