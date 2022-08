Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday congratulated badminton player PV Sindhu for winning a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Rao extended his best wishes and greeted Sindhu, a release from CMO said.

Sindhu added a gold in the singles to her wide array of medals with a convincing straight-game win over Canada’s Michelle Li in the final in Birmingham today.